Alcorn State forward named to Preseason All-SWAC first team

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alcorn State forward has been named to the 2023-24 men’s basketball Preseason All-SWAC first team.

During the SWAC men’s basketball media day, Senior Jeremiah Kendall earned a spot on the first team and is the lone Brave to represent the program across the nominated teams.

Kendall averaged 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season.

The Braves, led by head coach Landon Bussie, were named co-regular season champions along with Grambling State last season after recording a 15-3 record in SWAC play and an overall record of 18-14. It was Alcorn State and Coach Bussie’s second straight time earning a regular season championship.

Despite losing just three conference games, the Braves were not selected to compete in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Coach Bussie says making the tournament is the goal for the upcoming season.

“We are trying to get to the NCAA Tournament,” said Coach Bussie when asked about this season’s goal. “We have been able to accomplish two regular season championships back-to-back. So, now we are trying to get over that hump.”

Alcorn State was picked to finish third in the SWAC and received two first-place votes at the media day.

The Braves will begin their season on the road against the SEC’s Arkansas Razorbacks on November 6.

Click here to view the full schedule.

