Ag Commissioner, again, vows fairgrounds will be safest place in state during upcoming fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson is again vowing that the fairgrounds will be the safest place in Mississippi during the state fair.

It’s the same message as last year when Commissioner Gipson hosted an entire press conference about security for the 2022 State Fair.

The presser and the fair came roughly five months after a group of teens fired shots at the Mississippi Mudbug festival.

A year later, there may not be a press conference, but you can rest assured the security plan will look the same.

“We’re going to utilize the same model we utilized last year,” State Fairgrounds Chief of Security James Herzog said. “It will consist of state and local law enforcement that will actually be here 24/7 during the fair.”

In all, 10 law enforcement departments on the state and local level along with private security will be on-site throughout it all.

All those departments will, again, use the armory building as their command center, and together they’ll enforce the same security plan as last year - including some measures aimed directly at youth.

Security Policies

Beginning at 9:00 p.m., any guest under the age of eighteen (18) seeking admission to the Fairgrounds must be accompanied by a legal adult (21 or older). Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age to be admitted after 9:00 p.m.

When entering the Midway, all guests will proceed through one (1) of the seven (7) entry security points utilizing a metal detector, and/or be subject to magnetic wand.

All bags are subject to search. The maximum bag size that will be accepted into the Fair is 12″x12″x6″.

No outside food or beverage allowed.

No marketing, soliciting, political, or vending items allowed unless and as authorized under Fairground regulations.

No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by Fair management for Fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives, or laser pointers allowed.

Pursuant to state law, the legal carry of firearms by all lawful adults is recognized on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

Exceptions and challenges to these policies will be satisfied at the discretion of Fair Management.

Law Enforcement/Security Partners

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office & the Hinds County Mounted Patrol

Jackson Police Department

Pearl Police Department

Florence Police Department

Mississippi Highway Patrol to include State Troopers & Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Mounted Unit

State Fire Marshal’s Office

State Capitol Police

Department of Homeland Security

Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks

Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau

Private Security

“The message is this: it’s safe for families to come out, but any bad element needs to stay away,” Gipson said. “We did it last year and it worked. We want to do the same thing this year.”

“Every corner you turn, you will see a law enforcement or security personnel here,” Herzog said.

