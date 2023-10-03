Things To Know Tuesday, October 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Against advice of board attorney and feds, David Archie reveals how much Hinds County paid hackers after cyberattack

Hinds County Supervisor David Archie revealed how much officials paid hackers after a cyberattack crippled county services for weeks, against the advice of the board’s attorney and federal investigators, with Archie arguing taxpayers have a right to know what’s going on with their tax dollars. The information came out during Monday’s public meeting of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. Four supervisors voted to approve more than $400,000 to a company to help repair the damage done to Hinds County’s computer systems.

2. California governor chooses JSU graduate to fill Senate seat

FILE - Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has named Butler to fill the U.S. Senate seat made vacant by Sen. Dianne Feinstein's death. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh | AP)

When California Gov. Gavin Newsom needed to fill the U.S. Senate seat of his late mentor Dianne Feinstein, he could have turned to a big-city mayor, a member of Congress or a powerful legislator. Instead, he chose Laphonza Butler, a former union leader and Democratic insider who heads a national organization that raises money for women candidates who support abortion rights. She offered a familiar face who shares his vision for a progressive California. In choosing Butler, he also elevated someone who could become an important ally for a potential national campaign that many see in his future.

3. New website launched to connect Mississippi mothers to resources

We’ve heard repeatedly the question of what Mississippi is doing to support women and children. It was a central concern after the overturning of Roe versus Wade. One answer is coming in the form of a newly launched website. Attorney General Lynn Fitch is glad to see this next step in the empowerment movement turned reality. “In the Mississippi Dobbs case, when we won, we asked the justices to give us the job to take care of women and children,” said Lynn Fitch.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.