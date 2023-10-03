Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Sheriff: Remains found near Greene Co. pond very likely missing teen

Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod says he's confident the remains found just outside of...
Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod says he's confident the remains found just outside of Leakesville are those of Cortlen Jase Moody, a teenager who has been missing since August.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod says he’s confident the remains found just outside of Leakesville are those of a teenager who has been missing since August. And the sheriff says he believes Cortlen Moody’s death was a tragic accident.

A search party discovered the remains Thursday near a pond in dense woods off Highway 57 just outside the city limits. The area is about a mile from Moody’s home.

The sheriff said investigators found a cap with Moody’s name in it, his sandals, and other clothing near the pond.

Over the last few days, officials drained the pond to collect all of the remains they could. Investigators say the DNA testing will provide final confirmation that they belong to Moody.

Sheriff McLeod said there were no signs of foul play.

Moody disappeared August 4th. Local authorities and citizens searched the area for weeks looking for any sign of the teen.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’
Paul Holley
Second-in-command with Rankin County Sheriff’s Office resigns

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, October 4
Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Road closed after crash sends three to hospital, knocks out power for hundreds
Tracking an increase in rain chances and a rise in temperatures! This is all due to our next...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
‘The Good Stuff Store’ opens to community October 24