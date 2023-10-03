Second-in-command with Rankin County Sheriff’s Office resigns

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Paul Holley resigned from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

“Yesterday, I resigned from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office. It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve my community as counsel to the Sheriff’s Office and, more recently, as the Undersheriff,” he said.

During his tenure with the department, Holley says he has implemented a number of changes that he believes were the best ways to help the Sheriff’s Office improve its credibility with the community.

Holley urges residents to “be patient with the men and women that wear the badge as they continue to serve all the citizens of Rankin County.”

“I will continue to remain an unabashed supporter of Rankin County law enforcement, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Rankin County. I look forward to the journey ahead and the next chapter in my career.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.