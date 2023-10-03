Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Second-in-command with Rankin County Sheriff’s Office resigns

Paul Holley
Paul Holley(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Paul Holley resigned from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

“Yesterday, I resigned from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office. It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve my community as counsel to the Sheriff’s Office and, more recently, as the Undersheriff,” he said.

During his tenure with the department, Holley says he has implemented a number of changes that he believes were the best ways to help the Sheriff’s Office improve its credibility with the community.

Holley urges residents to “be patient with the men and women that wear the badge as they continue to serve all the citizens of Rankin County.”

“I will continue to remain an unabashed supporter of Rankin County law enforcement, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Rankin County. I look forward to the journey ahead and the next chapter in my career.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station
2 injured after drive-by shooting outside Jackson barbershop
Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
David Archie
Against advice of board attorney and feds, David Archie reveals how much Hinds County paid hackers after cyberattack
FILE - Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
California governor chooses JSU graduate to fill Senate seat

Latest News

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’
Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors President Vern Gavin
Hinds Co. Democratic Executive Committee rejects election challenge from second supervisor
As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man arrested for manslaughter following wreck near Edgewater Mall