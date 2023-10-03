Sanderson Farms Championship: Don’t underestimate the practice rounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In two days, the Country Club of Jackson will host its 10th straight Sanderson Farms Championship, and in five days, one golfer will walk away with $1.3 million.

Even though the tournament doesn’t tee off until Thursday morning, the CCJ was humming Tuesday morning with 144 golfers and 144 caddies looking for any edge they could get.

Golfers could be seen hitting multiple shots from several different areas on just one hole alone. Meanwhile, their caddies could be seen studying the wind speeds, checking the firmness of the greens and the thickness of the rough.

“Certain spots in the rough are thinner than others because of the drought, but they’ve tried to add water in certain places you might miss it on holes,” said Matt Houser, professional caddy for Robby Shelton.

Practice rounds give players the opportunity to play with friends, joke around, and have fun before things get serious, but they’re not to be underestimated.

Those golfers playing multiple shots could’ve just saved themselves a stroke or two once the tournament actually starts.

Those caddies looking for any potential hazard their golfer may not be able to see at first glance could save them hundreds-of-thousands-of-dollars, and, more importantly, potentially save their PGA Tour status.

“We’re hitting shots out of the rough, seeing how they’re coming out of the rough, seeing how the ball is landing on the green. The conditions change throughout the week. They get a little faster, a little drier. It’s all things we’re used to, but definitely checking out,” said Patton Kizzire, who’s playing in his eighth Sanderson Farms Championship.

Last year, defending champion Mackenzie Hughes walked away with a final score of 17-under before going to a two-hole playoff.

Coming into this year’s tournament, conditions across the state have been bone-dry, which could show in scoring as the week goes on.

While many golfers are playing in their first Sanderson Farms Championship, some in the field do have Mississippi ties. Including Tupelo native Hayden Buckley, who says the practice round gives him an opportunity to settle into a familiar place.

“Everything kind of looks the same as it did when I was in high school, and it definitely is more of just a comfort level for me. I feel comfortable,” said Buckley.

WLBT will have full coverage from the Sanderson Farms Championship the entire week.

