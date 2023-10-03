Promote Your Business
Mississippi woman arrested after her baby tests positive for meth

Casheka Arrington
Casheka Arrington(Vicksburg Daily News & Jones County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi woman is in custody after her baby tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

Thirty-two-year-old Casheka Arrington, of Ellisville, is charged with child abuse and was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center last week.

During Arrington’s initial court appearance on Friday, September 29, Judge Travis Haynes set her bond at $10,000.

