Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station

WLBT General Photo
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Deputies are searching for a man who is wanted in an armed robbery incident that injured a clerk.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Florence at the Sunoco gas station on Highway 49.

The clerk, who was shot in the arm, is recovering from injuries. Sergeant TJ Picou says deputies will soon have an idea of who they’re looking for.

”We’re looking into surveillance video to get more description of the suspect, and see where and when he left that way we can get an identification on him,” Picou said.

Picou said investigators are piecing together the timeline of events.

