JXN water could soon cut off water service over unpaid bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in the Capital City, JXN Water said it will begin cutting off your water service if you have not paid your water bill.

Right now, the company says a little less than 50 percent of customers are not paying at all.

So far, there have not been any cutoffs, and there’s no specific date on when they will begin. However, you can expect it to happen sometime this fall.

“What we’re doing is just focusing on that debt that’s incurred since December 2022,” said Carla Dazet, a contractor with JXN Water.

JXN Water is also offering payment plans to help those who may not be able to pay their full bill all at once.

" After the old debt is moved over and you still have a balance, and you do receive disconnection, you can go in and put yourself on a payment arrangement that will protect you from the official severance process, so the system will bypass all customers who are currently paying into a payment arrangement,” Dazet explained. “They have been setting up payment plans. That’s just something to throw everybody off, that’s been going on,” said Byron Brumfield, Jackson resident. “If you got payment plans set up, you got one bill, you still got another bill coming.”

Brumfield said he’s all caught up on his water bill for now. However, he believes residents should not have been in this situation in the first place.” It’s frustrating dealing with the water bill and the elected officials who we voted into office,” said Brumfield. “It started off with the meters they were putting in. They say that wasn’t working, then when you look around, every neighborhood you go through, you got water coming out the ground. So somebody got to pay for that.”

JXN Water says it still has roughly 75 hundred meters left to install throughout the city.

The money collected from the water bills will be used to fix the water system and repair things before they break.

Customers can see your water bill now. JXN Water is charging based on their water usage. The company said the average family uses 150 gallons of water a day. If you don’t have a meter installed at your house, JXN Water will base your bill off that projection.

For more information on your water billing, click here.

