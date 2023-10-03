Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

HARDY cancels show at Brandon Amphitheater, citing ‘serious anxiety’

HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand...
HARDY arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Country star HARDY has announced that he will be cancelling his concert at the Brandon Amphitheater, citing “serious anxiety” following a bus accident last year.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mississippi native Michael Hardy, who goes by the stage name “HARDY,” explained that he has been plagued by anxiety ever since an October 2022 bus accident that left him suffering “significant injuries.”

“Over the last two weeks,” he wrote, “[anxiety] has taken control of my life. It’s caused me to suffer many panic attacks which have landed me in the hospital.”

“I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans,” he continued.

Because of this, his show in Brandon, slated for October 7, has been cancelled.

Refunds for the show will be available from their point of purchase.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
Manhunt underway after clerk shot during armed robbery at gas station
2 injured after drive-by shooting outside Jackson barbershop
Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
David Archie
Against advice of board attorney and feds, David Archie reveals how much Hinds County paid hackers after cyberattack
FILE - Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
California governor chooses JSU graduate to fill Senate seat

Latest News

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors President Vern Gavin
Hinds Co. Democratic Executive Committee rejects election challenge from second supervisor
As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man arrested for manslaughter following wreck near Edgewater Mall
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, October 3