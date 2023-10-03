Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

Tracking cooler temperatures to return as we go into the weekend! We have a cold front on the...
Tracking cooler temperatures to return as we go into the weekend! We have a cold front on the way for Thursday, which brings us chances for rain both Thursday and Friday.(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat continues.  Highs will reach the lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies and breezy conditions at times.  Overnight and morning lows will be in the 60s.   A cool front is moving on Thursday, the start of the Mississippi state fair.  Severe weather is unlikely, but just a few showers are possible from Thursday into Friday.  Rainfall is expected to be minimal unfortunately. The coldest weather of the season and in months is moving in for this weekend.  With sunshine and low humidity, expect highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.  The average high and low temperature this time of year is 83 and 60.  Sunrise is 6:56am and the sunset is 6:41pm.  The tropics are looking quiet with one system in the Atlantic, but nothing in the Gulf or Caribbean at this time.

