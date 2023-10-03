First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat continues. Highs will reach the lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies and breezy conditions at times. Overnight and morning lows will be in the 60s. A cool front is moving on Thursday, the start of the Mississippi state fair. Severe weather is unlikely, but just a few showers are possible from Thursday into Friday. Rainfall is expected to be minimal unfortunately. The coldest weather of the season and in months is moving in for this weekend. With sunshine and low humidity, expect highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. The average high and low temperature this time of year is 83 and 60. Sunrise is 6:56am and the sunset is 6:41pm. The tropics are looking quiet with one system in the Atlantic, but nothing in the Gulf or Caribbean at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.