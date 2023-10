First Alert Forecast: Our Cold Front moving in on Thursday. Rain chances will return on Thursday and Friday with cooler temperatures for the weekend!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!

The heat continues despite it being October. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s through Thursday with sunny skies and breezy conditions at times. Overnight and morning lows will be in the 60s. A cool front is moving on Thursday, the start of the Mississippi State Fair. Severe weather is unlikely, but just a few showers are possible from Thursday into Friday.

Rainfall is expected to be minimal, unfortunately. The coldest weather of the season and in months Is moving in for this weekend. With sunshine and low humidity, expect highs in the 70s to near 80 and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tracking light rain chances on the way for Thursday and Friday with the Cold Front. Temperatures will fall into the 70s for the weekend ahead!

The high temperature reached 90 degrees Monday afternoon in Jackson. The average high and low temperature this time of year is 83 and 60. Sunrise is 6:56 am and the sunset is 6:43 pm. The tropics are looking quiet with one system in the Atlantic, but nothing in the Gulf or Caribbean at this time.

