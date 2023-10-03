Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: Our Cold Front moving in on Thursday. Rain chances will return on Thursday and Friday with cooler temperatures for the weekend!

Tracking cooler temperatures to return as we go into the weekend! We have a cold front on the...
Tracking cooler temperatures to return as we go into the weekend! We have a cold front on the way for Thursday, which brings us chances for rain both Thursday and Friday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!

The heat continues despite it being October. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s through Thursday with sunny skies and breezy conditions at times. Overnight and morning lows will be in the 60s. A cool front is moving on Thursday, the start of the Mississippi State Fair. Severe weather is unlikely, but just a few showers are possible from Thursday into Friday.

Rainfall is expected to be minimal, unfortunately. The coldest weather of the season and in months Is moving in for this weekend. With sunshine and low humidity, expect highs in the 70s to near 80 and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tracking light rain chances on the way for Thursday and Friday with the Cold Front. Temperatures will fall into the 70s for the weekend ahead!

The high temperature reached 90 degrees Monday afternoon in Jackson. The average high and low temperature this time of year is 83 and 60. Sunrise is 6:56 am and the sunset is 6:43 pm. The tropics are looking quiet with one system in the Atlantic, but nothing in the Gulf or Caribbean at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tracking light rain chances on the way for Thursday and Friday with the Cold Front....
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
FILE - Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
California governor chooses JSU graduate to fill Senate seat
2 injured after drive-by shooting outside Jackson barbershop
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man arrested for manslaughter following wreck near Edgewater Mall

Latest News

Tracking light rain chances on the way for Thursday and Friday with the Cold Front....
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Feeling like Fall this weekend
First Alert Forecast:
Droughts and wildfires could impact timber and lumber industries in Mississippi
Feeling like Fall this weekend
First Alert Forecast: warm early this week; cooler weather arrives into the weekend