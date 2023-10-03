Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: feeling more like fall by this weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A bright, warm afternoon is in store for the area as mostly sunny skies prevail overhead. High temperatures this afternoon will top back out in the lower 90s in most locations, which is above normal for early October. Wildfire danger conditions continue to be elevated today with low humidity levels and breezy SE winds. Make sure to heed burn bans that remain in effect for almost all central Mississippi. Our weather will stay comfortable overnight as temperatures fall to the lower and middle 60s by morning.

WEDNESDAY: We will start to notice more clouds around on Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front to the NW. Temperatures are still expected to be on the warmer side again in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This strong cold front is on track to make an appearance by the Thursday/Friday time frame. While it could feature a low-end chance for some showers, the biggest impact from this cold front will be the big cool-down. Afternoon high temperatures by this weekend are forecast to run below average in the 70s with overnight lows on the chilly side in the 40s to near 50-degrees.

