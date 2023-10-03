Falling tree limb fractures skull of Fondren woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Fondren woman knows the life-threatening reality of drought-impacted falling tree limbs. The dropping branches weighing hundreds of pounds can cause major destruction to homes and property, but the damage to the body can be fatal. Cynthia Fore Miller is lucky to be alive after a morning walk.

“I don’t even remember going in the woods that morning,” said Miller.

On August 15, the Fondren resident could have been killed on her usual walk behind her house. A 10-foot tree branch snapped, crashing onto her head.

“I had 44 stitches on this side of my head. It’s starting to heal,” said Miller, retracting the scars left on the top right side of her head. “This is all shocking to me that this could happen, and that’s one reason I wanted to tell you my story because it is scary that you could be walking through your woods, and a tree can fall, and it’s a huge tree.”

Her husband Kent found her bloody and confused when she didn’t return to the house.

“There was a big branch lying on the ground next to her,” said Kent Miller.

He called the police but was told there were no signs of an attack or anyone else being on the property. The retired financial auditor believes the drought caused the tree limb to break.

“The gash in her head was jagged. It was ugly,” said Kent Miller. “It was not... didn’t look like a blunt instrument had hit her. It looked like something rough.”

The former social worker spent 10 days in ICU and two more weeks in rehab. Her foot is broken in four places, and she has continuing neck pain. The day after her release, the spirited adventurer wanted to return to the spot to take pictures and try to remember what happened.

“It’s amazing, and it’s scary. It’s really very scary,” said Fore Miller. “No one believes this will happen.”

“I’ve offered her a hard hat, but so far, she hasn’t taken me up on it,” said Kent Miller.

Despite the brain trauma, the 72-year-old is progressing, but she knows she has a long road to recovery. Hours after the head injury, her husband said she had difficulty remembering and speaking but is improving daily.

