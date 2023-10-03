Duo faces kidnapping charges after taking children from state custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people accused of taking their children from the custody of the Mississippi Department of Human Services have made their initial appearances in court.

On Tuesday, bonds were set for Eric Rawlings, Jr., and Ronniesha Evans, both of Vicksburg, on kidnapping charges.

Rawlings, 27, received a $400,000 bond on two counts. Evans, 26, also received a $400,000 bond on two counts of kidnapping. Both of their cases were bound over to a Warren County grand jury.

It’s unclear if either had bonded out Tuesday afternoon.

Both children were found safe at a motel in Slidell, Louisiana on September 28.

