Drought causes tree limbs to break resulting in damage to homes and property

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ongoing drought is taking its toll on the trees around our homes, causing limbs to break. Experts say trees are filled with water, but during the drought, large branches can result in extensive damage to your home and property.

“100-degree weather just sucks the life out of trees because trees are full of water,” said Stephen Savell.

The arborist and tree remover is just as busy during this drought as he is after a storm. Heat causes limbs to break and fall.

Monday, he was cutting a 72-foot oak tree in sections after it lost several limbs. A single limb on a 60-foot tree can weigh 1,200-1,500 pounds.

“They can devastate a home, your property, cars. Just a small limb at 70 feet up when it comes, it doesn’t come down flat,” said Savell. “It comes down, and it turns because it’s gonna come straight down, and I’ve seen it go all the way through the roof and bust the foundation.”

Winds are higher at the tree tops than at ground level. Professionals say leaves blown onto the roof damage shingles. You’ll find the evidence of asphalt bb’s from the shingles in your gutters.

“If I had to spend this much time out in the heat, I’d probably be dropping limbs too,” said homeowner Sara Sullivan.

She hasn’t had a problem with limbs falling. Instead, her usually green holly trees are now brown.

“A lot of the drought tolerant plants I’ve noticed in our yard and in our landscaping have started to die, and we really think it’s because of the drought,” said Sullivan. “We’ve purchased some real nutrient-dense soil. We’re trying to cover the roots with that in hopes that it’ll pop back up.”

According to experts, tree limbs growing toward the ground and hanging over your house could damage your roof and other property if not removed.

