2 injured after drive-by shooting outside Jackson barbershop

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured two people.

A press release says the incident happened at 7 p.m. Monday outside of Trendsetters Barber Shop on West Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

A 20-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were standing outside of the business when a black Sedan sped by and fired multiple shots.

One victim was shot in the right hand and shoulder. The other victim was shot in the chest and right arm, a press release says.

A private vehicle transported the victims to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

