Watts resigns as Gluckstadt police chief; last day is October 9

Chief Wendell Watts(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Gluckstadt’s first and only police chief is stepping down.

Chief Wendell Watts recently submitted his resignation to the city of Gluckstadt. His last day with the department will be October 9.

Watts has not confirmed what his next move will be.

He says Asst. Chief Barry Hale will likely be nominated as his replacement.

“I brought him on for the sole reason to follow me and take over after I left,” he said. “The department is in a great position for him to continue going in the direction we are going or to go in another direction.”

Watts, a law enforcement veteran, was hired more than a year and a half ago to build the city’s police department from the ground up.

His work included everything from helping design the city’s first police station to drawing up the shoulder patch that goes on police officers’ uniforms.

Today, the department has 12 full-time officers, six part-time officers, and four or five reserve officers.

