Things To Know Monday, October 2

1. Public comments show overwhelming support for placing Jackson Sewer under the third-party manager

Ted Henifin, the interim third-party manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

The numbers are in, and residents in Jackson overwhelmingly support placing the city’s sewer system under the interim third-party manager. On Friday, an unopposed motion was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi urging the court to approve a stipulated order placing the city’s crumbling sewer system under the temporary control of ITPM Ted Henifin while a new consent decree is hammered out. District Court Judge Henry Wingate could sign off on the stipulated order as early as this weekend.

2. JPD investigating after man hit, killed on interstate

WLBT General Photo (WLBT)

Jackson Police are investigating after a man was hit-and-killed on an interstate Sunday morning. According to JPD, precinct 1 officers responded to a call from a concerned citizen about a man lying on Interstate 20 East near Gallatin Street around 3 a.m. When officers arrived, the man was found unresponsive, lying in the far left lane of the interstate. A press release says an unknown vehicle struck the man while he was walking in the middle of the interstate.

3. What Ole Miss’ unforgettable win over LSU means for rest of season

Mississippi offensive lineman Eli Acker, center, celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning) (Thomas Graning | AP)

Ecstasy rained down from the stands of a record Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium crowd as Rebels’ fans stormed the field in what was a truly special night in Oxford. It was a night that Lane Kiffin credited not only his players but the largest crowd in Ole Miss history of 66,703 in attendance in a win he said his program needed.

