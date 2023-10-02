Poll workers in Hinds Co. are getting a raise, just in time for the November election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Come this November, poll managers in Hinds County will be earning more money.

On Monday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to increase pay for precinct workers from $125 to $200 a day.

“It’s not a whole lot of money. We’re really just giving you a little gas money and a little eating money,” District 4 Election Commissioner Yvonne Horton said. “It really is a community service.”

The increase will be in effect for the November 7 general election. It comes months after Mississippi lawmakers approved legislation authorizing the raises during the 2023 legislative session.

Horton hopes the higher pay will mean more workers on Election Day. “For District 4 we have enough poll workers. But we could always use a few more people,” she said.

Hinds County has nearly 110 voting precincts and needs at least five people to work each one. Some polling places, like the ones in Byram and Wynndale, typically require at least six workers to accommodate larger numbers of voters.

“You have to have three people inside and two people to go outside for curbside voting,” she said. “If you don’t have three people inside, you have to cease voting while they go out.”

Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker can call the Election Commission at (601) 968-6555.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.