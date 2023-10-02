Promote Your Business
Officials responding to fatal wreck on Hwy 90 in Biloxi

Other injuries are unknown at this time.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are on the scene in front of Starbucks on Highway 90 in Biloxi.

At this time, at least one person is believed to be dead. Other injuries are currently unknown.

This story will be updated as we learn more information. All lanes of Highway 90 are functioning as normal.

