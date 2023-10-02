Man killed during Sunday morning shooting in Yazoo City
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Yazoo City.
According to Chief Terry Gann, a call came in around 9:50 a.m. regarding a man being shot on 13th Street.
The man, identified as 22-year-old Tywuan Watts, had been shot several times.
No arrests have been made.
