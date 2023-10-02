Magic of Lights returning to Brandon Amphitheater this holiday season

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy Magic of Lights presented by WLBT is coming back!

The vibrant drive-through holiday-themed light display is returning to the Brandon Amphitheater just in time for the holidays.

The event - featuring more than 2 million lights and 12.6 miles of light cords - will kick off November 17 and will run through December 31.

While inside the comfort of their own vehicle, guests will enjoy Magic of Lights’ classic holiday favorites including Winter Wonderland, the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, Festive Elves and Reindeer Road.

In addition to the 200 foot long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, there will also be other new light tunnels to delight and amaze.

“We are excited to return Magic of Lights to the Brandon community for the second year as it’s become a part of the local annual holiday tradition,” said Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC.

Brandon’s Mayor Butch Lee echoed this sentiment, saying that his town is excited to be hosting Magic of Lights again and that this year’s event will be “bigger and better with the addition of the Holiday Village.”

Both Entergy and WLBT are proud partners of the event.

“WLBT is excited to once again partner with Magic of Lights to bring the premier Christmas light show to Brandon,” said Ted Fortenberry, Regional Vice President and General Manager of WLBT News. “WLBT is On Your Side, and that not only applies to our news investigations and lifesaving First Alert Weather coverage, but also to providing unique family experiences like Magic of Lights.”

“As we continue to celebrate 100 years in Mississippi, we are also celebrating the return of Entergy Magic of Lights,” added Haley Fisackerly, president and CEO, Entergy Mississippi. “We are excited to support a wonderful activity that families can enjoy together as they celebrate the magic and wonder of the season.”

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, click here .

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.