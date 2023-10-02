Hinds Co. supervisor doubles down on support for AMR, lawsuit against city of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after a 3 On Your Side investigation revealed AMR had defaulted on its contract with Hinds County for failing to meet response times for Priority One calls, one supervisor appears to be doubling down on his support for the company.

On Monday, District 2 Supervisor David Archie said he continues to support AMR and vowed the county would take Jackson to the highest court possible to prevent the city from implementing its own ambulance service.

“If we don’t beat you [in chancery court], we’re going to take you to the next highest court... and perhaps after that... down to New Orleans,” he said. “We’re going to take the city of Jackson anywhere that they need to go to tell them to mind their own business.”

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is located in New Orleans.

In September, the county filed suit against the city of Jackson to block it from hiring its own ambulance service provider, saying doing so could put the county in danger of breach of its contract.

Archie, who previously called Jackson’s attempt a “power takeover,” argues the city should take care of what it already has and leave the county alone.

“We’re not going to give up AMR,” Archie said. “We’re not trying to take anything from you, and don’t you come over here in Hinds County and try to take anything from us.”

Archie made his comments during Monday’s board of supervisors meeting.

They come about two weeks after the county filed suit in Hinds County Chancery Court seeking a temporary injunction to block the city from moving forward with its RFP process.

The comments also come just days after WLBT revealed that AMR failed to respond to nearly half of Priority One calls within the times allotted under the contract, and as the board voted down a major recommendation from AMR to improve those times.

City leaders say they have to move forward, after hearing from residents like Donna Echols and Shirley Thiac. Echols waited nearly 90 minutes for an ambulance to arrive at her home after her ex-husband had a stroke. He died a week later in a local hospital’s intensive care unit.

Thiac said she waited two hours for transport when firefighters had to help load her husband in their car to seek treatment.

Thiac’s husband died six months later from complications from the stroke he suffered that night.

“I don’t look at the data on paper, I hear from the constituents,” Council Vice President Angelique Lee said. “If you’re waiting 90 minutes, we failed you. If you’re waiting 30 minutes and you might be under cardiac arrest, we failed you.”

Under its agreement, AMR has exclusive rights to provide ambulance services in the county and its municipalities, including Jackson.

However, WLBT’s findings show AMR already defaulted on that contract months ago. The contract was approved in 2021. It requires AMR to respond to Priority One calls in eight minutes or less in Jackson and Clinton, 12 minutes or less in Byram, and 18 minutes or less in the county.

Failure to meet those response time requirements for three consecutive months puts AMR in default.

While Archie remained committed to AMR, he admitted the company wasn’t perfect, and welcomed Jackson’s help in helping improve the service, rather than going it alone.

“If they want to do anything, they can come in and help us improve the situation with AMR,” he said. “They need to get together on their response time with JPD, perhaps the fire department... getting 911 up and ready to go.”

