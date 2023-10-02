Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

Feeling like Fall this weekend
Feeling like Fall this weekend(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat continues despite it being October.  Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s through Thursday with sunny skies and breezy conditions at times.  Overnight and morning lows will be in the 60s.   A cool front is moving on Thursday, the start of the Mississippi state fair.  Severe weather is unlikely, but just a few showers are possible from Thursday into Friday.  Rainfall is expected to be minimal unfortunately. The coldest weather of the season and in months Is moving in for this weekend.  With sunshine and low humidity, expect highs in the 70s to near 80 and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.  The high temperature reached 90 degrees Monday afternoon in Jackson.  The average high and low temperature this time of year is 83 and 60.  Sunrise is 6:56am and the sunset is 6:43pm.  The tropics are looking quiet with one system in the Atlantic, but nothing in the Gulf or Caribbean at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

JPD investigating after man found unresponsive on interstate
JPD investigating after man hit, killed on interstate
Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
Brandon Wayne Whittington, 31, is charged with driving under the influence-1st offense, and...
Driver charged with DUI after crash with train in Ocean Springs
Mississippi school cancels football game due to tragic loss of student
Mississippi school cancels football game due to tragic loss of student
Child dies after being found unresponsive
Child dies after being found unresponsive

Latest News

Droughts and wildfires could impact timber and lumber industries in Mississippi
Feeling like Fall this weekend
First Alert Forecast: warm early this week; cooler weather arrives into the weekend
Tracking a warm and mild weather pattern for the start of the week! Our next Cold Front returns...
First Alert Forecast: Warm and dry pattern through Wednesday with another Cold Front returning Thursday! Rain chances and a drop in temperatures can be expected!
Tracking our next Cold Front to return on Thursday and temperatures will fall below average...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast