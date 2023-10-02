First Alert Forecast: warm early this week; cooler weather arrives into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: We’re off to a beautiful start to the new week today as bright skies prevail across the area. Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Our weather will remain calm and clear heading into tonight with low temperatures down in the lower to middle 60s by morning. It should be an overall pleasant start to your Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: This rinse and repeat pattern will continue for Tuesday with more dry/warm conditions in the forecast. Temperatures are expected to climb back to the lower 90s tomorrow afternoon with plenty of sunshine to go around. Overnight, we will drop back to the 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Cooler weather is right around the corner!! Looks like we could wake up in the 40s and 50s by Sunday morning👀🍂 #mswx pic.twitter.com/EmSOSh3NeA — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) October 2, 2023

EXTENDED FORECAST: Big changes should make an appearance by the end of the work week thanks to our first real cold front of the season. Some showers will be possible along the front as it tracks in, but coverage doesn’t look too impressive as of now. The biggest impact from this front will be the cooler air that will filter in behind it. High temperatures by this weekend could actually run below normal in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will also be cool as well down in the upper 40s to near 50-degrees.

