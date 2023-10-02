First Alert Forecast: Warm and dry pattern through Wednesday with another Cold Front returning Thursday! Rain chances and a drop in temperatures can be expected!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday: The start of the week will be relatively quiet with dry conditions and temperatures heating back up into the 90s. A few passing clouds will form in the afternoon in the heat of the day, but rain chances will be zero heading into Monday afternoon. Temperatures will cool back down into the 70s for the evening and continue falling into the middle and low 60s overnight and into Tuesday morning. This dry spell will increase wildfire danger, so it is important to pay attention to burn bans.

Tracking our next Cold Front to return on Thursday and temperatures will fall below average going into the weekend!

Extended forecast: This dry weather and above-average temperatures will continue through the middle of the week with highs in the 90s and little to no rain. However, a cold front moves in late Thursday and into Friday bringing the chance for a few showers and fall-like weather. Ahead of the front, there will be the chance for hit-or-miss showers Thursday afternoon, but nothing will be severe. That chance for rain continues into Friday as temperatures fall into the low 80s and upper 70s heading into the end of the week and early next weekend. Tracking the tropics, we still have Tropical Storm Philippe and Rina in the Atlantic but they will stay out to see and not be a problem for us here at home.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.