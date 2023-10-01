JPD investigating after man found unresponsive on interstate

Promote Your Business
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police is investigating after a man was found unresponsive on an interstate Sunday morning.

According to JPD, precinct 1 officers responded to a call from a concerned citizen about a man lying on Interstate 20 East near Gallatin Street around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, the man was found unresponsive, lying in the far left lane of the interstate.

Jackson Police came to the conclusion that he was allegedly struck by a vehicle.

The identity of the man has not been revealed. It is also unknown who allegedly struck the man.

