Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

3-vehicle accident at fork of U.S. 11/Moselle-Seminary Road leaves 4 with minor injuries

Mississippi Highway Patrol said people involved in a 3-vehicle accident Saturday night on U.S....
Mississippi Highway Patrol said people involved in a 3-vehicle accident Saturday night on U.S. 11 in Jones County suffered only minor injuries.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office /Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident Saturday night at the fork of U.S. 11 and Moselle-Seminary left four people with minor injuries, including one who was taken to the hospital.

Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Baumgardner said three others declined transport.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Taylor Shows said a preliminary investigation had a vehicle travelling south on U.S. 11 side-swiping a vehicle heading north before crashing head-on into a second northbound vehicle.

The accident, which happened about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, backed up traffic in both directions.

Shows confirmed that none of the injuries was life-threatening.

This report will be updated when additional information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi school cancels football game due to tragic loss of student
Mississippi school cancels football game due to tragic loss of student
Woman disappears after stopping at gas station, police say
Woman disappears after stopping at gas station, police say
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on this vehicle, but the driver failed to stop,...
Two minors arrested, one at large after chase ends with car crashing into home
Two in custody after woman shot in Clinton
Two in custody after woman shot in Clinton
Victim airlifted, 2 suspects arrested after chase ends in crash

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
A sewer main overflow in Midtown Jackson.
Jackson sewer now under control of third-party manager
Ashley's Evening Forecast
The streets of downtown Gulfport were filled with runners and walkers early Saturday morning...
Mississippi Heroes Beer & Bacon 5K Run raising funds for wheelchair ramps