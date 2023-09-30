Promote Your Business
Victim airlifted, 2 suspects arrested after chase ends in crash

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A victim was airlifted, and two suspects were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash.

Byram Police Chief David Errington says the chase began at 6:11 a.m. on I-55 near Siwell Road.

The chief says officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen by the Jackson Police Department.

However, the driver of the stolen vehicle did not stop and led officers on a chase. The suspect then crashed into a maroon Mitsubishi on the driver’s side at the intersection on Highway 80 at Robinson Road.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect of the stolen vehicle exited the car and attempted to run but was apprehended by officers. The passenger, a woman, stayed in the vehicle and was also arrested. They were taken to UMMC with minor injuries.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

