Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Mississippi Heroes Beer & Bacon 5K Run raising funds for wheelchair ramps

The streets of downtown Gulfport were filled with runners and walkers early Saturday morning...
The streets of downtown Gulfport were filled with runners and walkers early Saturday morning taking part in a new event: the Mississippi Heroes Beer & Bacon 5K Run.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The streets of downtown Gulfport were filled with runners and walkers early Saturday morning taking part in a new event: the Mississippi Heroes Beer & Bacon 5K Run.

“It just made sense to me to do a Beer & Bacon 5K and have people dress up like pigs, bacon and beer,” said Mississippi Heroes Executive Director Katherine Sutton.

While the run was a lot of fun, there was a very serious mission behind it. Mississippi Heroes wanted to raise funds to help caregivers, specifically those who use wheelchair ramps.

“We’ve had people approach us about wheelchair ramps, so we started to build them. And all our funds today will be going to more wheelchair ramps in the community,” Sutton said.

Thanks to the community, Mississippi Heroes has been able to serve more than 1,000 caregivers on the Gulf Coast. Sutton said that support means the world to the people they serve.

“When we talk to the caregivers, they are so thankful for what we’ve done. Even if it’s something as simple as a little recognition. A lot of them don’t leave their homes and are not in public, so they’re a little lonely and they’re just busy taking care of other people,” said Sutton. “We’re able to give them a little love back. We always say it helps them fill their cup a little bit so they can take better take care of the people they care for.”

Mississippi Heroes’ next big event is a Bacon Bit Pig Race at Centennial Plaza on November 11th. Learn more about that event and the organization at MississippiHeroes.org.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi school cancels football game due to tragic loss of student
Mississippi school cancels football game due to tragic loss of student
Woman disappears after stopping at gas station, police say
Woman disappears after stopping at gas station, police say
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on this vehicle, but the driver failed to stop,...
Two minors arrested, one at large after chase ends with car crashing into home
Two in custody after woman shot in Clinton
Two in custody after woman shot in Clinton
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Tickets now available for the 21st annual Jackson St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home giveaway tickets sold out
WLBT 3 On Your Side
Studio 3 Birthday Club
Andi Sisk, 4-years-old
4-year-old Madison girl to be featured on Times Square Jumbotron
Friday is the last day to qualify for bonus prize in St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
The Black Rodeo returns to Jackson July 15
The Black Rodeo returns to Jackson