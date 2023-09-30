Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Jackson Police investigating after woman found with gunshot wound

City of Jackson police cars
City of Jackson police cars(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a possible aggravated assault incident after police responded to a woman being shot.

According to JPD, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday at Interstate 220 and Industrial Drive. Officers responded to the location in reference to an accident.

Upon arrival, Jackson Police spoke with a female driver who stated she was traveling north on I-220, when she started to feel sick.

AMR responded to the scene as well and discovered that the woman had been shot once.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital and is now in stable condition.

No suspect has been identified at this time and the identity of the woman has not been revealed.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Two in custody after woman shot in Clinton
Two in custody after woman shot in Clinton
Well-known basketball coach in Mississippi community faces child sex crime charges
Well-known basketball coach in Mississippi community facing child sex crime charges
Mississippi school cancels football game due to tragic loss of student
Mississippi school cancels football game due to tragic loss of student
Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud
Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud

Latest News

University researchers release data on critical state issues
University researchers release data on critical state issues
Representatives from our state our weighing in as Congress struggles to come to an agreement on...
‘Planned by House Republicans’; Mississippi’s lone Democrat in Congress rails against looming government shutdown
Canton High School goes from ‘F’ to ‘B’ rating for first time
Canton High School goes from ‘F’ to ‘B’ rating for first time
Morton Law Firm
Studio 3: Morton Law Firm