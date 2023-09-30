Jackson Police investigating after woman found with gunshot wound

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a possible aggravated assault incident after police responded to a woman being shot.

According to JPD, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday at Interstate 220 and Industrial Drive. Officers responded to the location in reference to an accident.

Upon arrival, Jackson Police spoke with a female driver who stated she was traveling north on I-220, when she started to feel sick.

AMR responded to the scene as well and discovered that the woman had been shot once.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital and is now in stable condition.

No suspect has been identified at this time and the identity of the woman has not been revealed.

