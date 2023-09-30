Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: Above-average temperatures continue this weekend but a cold front is on the way

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: The rest of this evening will be pleasantly quiet as temperatures begin to cool off into the 80s as the sun starts to set. Heading into the overnight hours, skies will be mostly clear with a few passing clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday: Dry conditions continue heading into Sunday as temperatures quickly warm up into the 80s by mid-morning. Highs will still be above normal in the low 90s with lots of sun and rain chances will pretty much be non-existent throughout the afternoon. A few clouds will move in later in the day but mostly clear skies will continue into the evening and overnight hours as temperatures fall back into the mid 60s.

Extended forecast: Above-normal temperatures continue for the start of next week with highs in the low 90s and with little to no rain. However, rain chances increase Thursday ahead of a cold front. A few pop-up showers will be possible Thursday afternoon and a stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but nothing will be severe. The cold front moves through late Thursday and into Friday, bringing some cooler temperatures with it. Expect highs in the low 80s and overnight temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. Looking at the tropics, both Tropical Storm Philippe and Rina will remain out at sea, not affecting us here at home.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Ashley's Evening Forecast

Most Read

Mississippi school cancels football game due to tragic loss of student
Mississippi school cancels football game due to tragic loss of student
Woman disappears after stopping at gas station, police say
Woman disappears after stopping at gas station, police say
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on this vehicle, but the driver failed to stop,...
Two minors arrested, one at large after chase ends with car crashing into home
Two in custody after woman shot in Clinton
Two in custody after woman shot in Clinton
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Ashley's Evening Forecast
Hot and dry through Thursday, then turning cooler.
First Alert Forecast:
Weekend forecast
First Alert Forecast: staying warm this weekend; big cool down possible by late next week
Hot and dry through Thursday, then turning cooler.
Pattern Change Next Week