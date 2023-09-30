First Alert Forecast: Above-average temperatures continue this weekend but a cold front is on the way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: The rest of this evening will be pleasantly quiet as temperatures begin to cool off into the 80s as the sun starts to set. Heading into the overnight hours, skies will be mostly clear with a few passing clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday: Dry conditions continue heading into Sunday as temperatures quickly warm up into the 80s by mid-morning. Highs will still be above normal in the low 90s with lots of sun and rain chances will pretty much be non-existent throughout the afternoon. A few clouds will move in later in the day but mostly clear skies will continue into the evening and overnight hours as temperatures fall back into the mid 60s.

Extended forecast: Above-normal temperatures continue for the start of next week with highs in the low 90s and with little to no rain. However, rain chances increase Thursday ahead of a cold front. A few pop-up showers will be possible Thursday afternoon and a stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but nothing will be severe. The cold front moves through late Thursday and into Friday, bringing some cooler temperatures with it. Expect highs in the low 80s and overnight temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. Looking at the tropics, both Tropical Storm Philippe and Rina will remain out at sea, not affecting us here at home.

