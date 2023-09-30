The End Zone: Holmes County Central keeps undefeated season alive with victory over Murrah

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Holmes County Central Jaguars have kept their unbeaten run to the 2023 season going against the Murrah Mustangs to highlight Week 7 of the End Zone’s high school football coverage.

Click here to view scores across Central Mississippi.

GOTW: Holmes County Central vs. Murrah

The Jaguars use a first-half blitz to outlast the Mustangs 34-25 and stay undefeated.

East Rankin vs. MRA

MRA wins the battle of the Patriots, crushes East Rankin 51-14.

Jackson Prep at West Jones

Jackson Prep suffers first loss of the season 21-6.

Madison St. Joseph vs. JA

The Raiders spoil the Bruins’ homecoming game, beat Madison St. Joseph 29-14.

Tri-County Academy vs. Taylorsville

Tri-County loses a close battle against MHSAA side Taylorsville 40-35.

Canton Academy vs. Central Holmes Christian

The Panthers cruise past Central Holmes Christian 43-14.

Germantown vs. Gentry

Germantown beats Gentry 41-14 on homecoming night.

Clinton vs. Terry

Clinton gets its first win of the season against Terry 28-21.

McComb at Laurel

McComb edges past Laurel 28-26.

Pelahatchie vs. St. Andrew’s

Pelahatchie upsets St. Andrew’s 42-35.

Pisgah vs. Raleigh

Reigning state champs’ Raleigh score big 60-0 win over the Dragons.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.