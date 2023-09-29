Two in custody after woman shot in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two are in custody after a woman was shot in her wrist in Clinton.

According to Clinton Police, the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Sumner Hill Road east of Thompson Road in Clinton Thursday night.

Clinton Police say the woman was shot in her wrist. Shortly after, officers from multiple agencies were speaking to potential witnesses and looking for possible suspects.

Two men were later taken into custody.

According to Clinton Police, there was a semi-automatic Glock recovered at the scene, but it wasn’t clear whether that was in fact the weapon that had been discharged.

The identities of the two in custody are unknown at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.