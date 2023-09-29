Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Two in custody after woman shot in Clinton

Two in custody after woman shot in Clinton
Two in custody after woman shot in Clinton(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two are in custody after a woman was shot in her wrist in Clinton.

According to Clinton Police, the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Sumner Hill Road east of Thompson Road in Clinton Thursday night.

Clinton Police say the woman was shot in her wrist. Shortly after, officers from multiple agencies were speaking to potential witnesses and looking for possible suspects.

Two men were later taken into custody.

According to Clinton Police, there was a semi-automatic Glock recovered at the scene, but it wasn’t clear whether that was in fact the weapon that had been discharged.

The identities of the two in custody are unknown at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, right, speaks to an attendee at an employer engagement...
The Sheriff, His Girlfriend and His Illegal Subpoenas
Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud
Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud
Residents protest as only bank in Mississippi town set to close
Residents protest as only bank in Mississippi town set to close
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

National Foster Care Month brings awareness to need for parents in Mississippi
Task force looking at potential changes to Mississippi’s foster care and adoption systems
Provine beats Jim Hill
Game of the Week preview: Holmes County Central vs Murrah
WLBT at 10p