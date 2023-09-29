Pattern Change Next Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dry conditions and above average temperatures will hold steady through this forecast.

We are starting off a little cooler this morning in the low to mid 60s (yay!). There is yet again some patchy fog, so keep that in mind as you head out on the road in the early morning hours. Despite a slightly cooler start, we will still reach into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s this afternoon. Expect to see a few passing clouds but otherwise sunny conditions throughout your Friday.

This weekend will bring no changes. Humidity values will be slightly lower, increasing wildfire danger, and allowing for temperatures to continue seeing that wide range from the morning to the afternoon hours. All in all, dry conditions with lows in the 60s and highs in the low 90s as we head into the month of October.

We will continue to see more of the same through the majority of the next work week. However... something fall-like this way comes! We will be tracking a cold front that is expected to reach our area by the end of the week and bring truly fall-like conditions (at least for a little while). We will monitor this closely as we get further into the week, but for now you can expect a little rain as the front pushes through, and high temperatures to fall into the upper 70s and low 80s as the cooler air settles in.

Tropical storm Philippe continues to do its own thing and stall out/dissipate near the Caribbean. Now it’s all eyes on the newly formed tropical storm Rina, which comes from the disturbance we have been watching over the past few days. This storm is still not expected to bring impacts to us, or to any parts of the country for that matter. Its’ current track shows it curving back out into the Atlantic before fizzling out.

