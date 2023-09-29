Northside Drive Waffle House closes its doors permanently

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What would normally be a busy parking lot filled with hungry people inside enjoying their favorite Waffle House dishes now remains empty both inside and out.

The business owner decided to close this location for good on Thursday.

Customer after customer walked up pulling on a locked door, approaching a sign on the door telling them the location would be permanently closing to consolidate sales and people.

People WLBT spoke to say they are heartbroken.

“That Waffle House has been there for as long as I can remember,” West Williams said. “People have been going there to get scattered smothered and covered for decades so you know that’s a sad thing to hear. I’m going to miss it being there.”

“I used to work for the Waffle House. So, it’s very devastating to me that’s it closing after so long,” Latonya Sims said. “I feel they should petition it if they possibly could to not get it closed, but it’s very horrible because it’s going to upset a lot of people. It’s a very prominent business.”

Although the company isn’t saying it’s related to crime, some customers are speculating that it could be a factor.

“I think they have had some incidents over there and there has been a little trouble on that corner,” Williams said. “I don’t know what their business decision was but maybe they decided to find a safer place or maybe a different kind of traffic, I don’t know.”

In April, Jackson Police investigated a shooting at the restaurant where windows were shot out and the entrance was damaged.

“That may have played a part in it, but I feel like if they would have gotten security or something you know for daytime and nighttime, it could have still been open. If they just had procedures to ensure that everyone was safe.”

Management at the Waffle House says you are encouraged to visit their other locations on Beasley Road or County Line Road.

