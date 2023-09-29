Promote Your Business
Missing Laurel man believed to be in Jackson area, police say

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are asking for help in searching for a missing man from the area.

According to the Laurel Police Department, 43-year-old Travis Smith has not been in contact with his family for the last several weeks. Investigators believe that he may be in the Jackson area.

Smith is a Black man, but no other physical description has been given at this time.

LPD says Smith has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Investigator Anderson has been assigned to the case.

If anyone has information about Smith’s whereabouts, the Laurel Police Department encourages people to call them at (601) 399-4440 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

