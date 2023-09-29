Promote Your Business
Manhunt underway after Capitol Police chase ends in Jackson

WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway Friday morning after a police chase ended in Jackson with a vehicle crashing into a woman’s home.

It happened on Ethel Moore Avenue off Capitol Street.

Capitol Police covered the scene as they investigated the area. The car was eventually removed from the home and towed away.

Lavon Williams lives inside the home that the vehicle crashed into. She told us police began chasing the driver on Fortification Street before the driver ran into her home.

“I was lying in my bed, and I heard a loud noise,” she told WLBT.

There were no reports of any injuries at the scene.

WLBT is working to find out a description of the individual police are searching for.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

