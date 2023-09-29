Promote Your Business
Man faces multiple charges after 317 grams of cocaine found in home

Curtis Floyd, 44
Curtis Floyd, 44(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and faces multiple charges after 317 grams of cocaine and other narcotics were found in his home.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the narcotics division and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of White Oak Street in Summit, Mississippi, on Thursday.

During the search, Deputies recovered 317.1 grams of cocaine, 83 grams of methamphetamines, prescription medications, and two firearms in the home of 44-year-old Curtis Christopher Floyd.

The Summit native was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance, trafficking of a controlled substance, two counts of selling of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No bond has been set at this time.

