Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man deliberately drives into home, crashes into a police station, officials say

In this image taken from video released by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, police detain...
In this image taken from video released by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, police detain John Hargreaves, 34, after he drove his SUV through the police headquarters in Independence Township, N.J. on Sept. 20, 2023. Authorities say Hargreaves deliberately drove his SUV into a home then the offices of a municipal police department. No injuries were reported.(Warren County Prosecutor's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man deliberately drove his SUV into a home and the offices of a municipal police department last week, authorities announced Friday.

No one was injured in either crash, which both occurred Sept. 20, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. However, at least one officer narrowly escaped being struck when John Hargreaves, 34, of Belvidere, drove into the Independence Township police headquarters, causing significant damage.

Hargreaves’ vehicle came to rest in the department’s squad room. As he got out of the vehicle, prosecutors said Hargreaves put his hands in the air and appeared to be celebrating while loudly playing the Guns N’ Roses song “Welcome to the Jungle” on his car stereo as officers took him into custody.

That crash happened just minutes after Hargreaves had driven into the garage door of a home in Liberty Township, an act prosecutors said was intended to harass the homeowner, who is known to Hargreaves. He then drove to the Independence police station because it was closest to the home, prosecutors said.

Hargreaves was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and a weapons count in both crashes. He also faces counts of terrorism, aggravated assault and causing widespread injury or damage stemming from the police station crash.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the crashes. They said Hargreaves remained jailed Friday and county prosecutors said they did not know if he has retained an attorney. A telephone number for Hargreaves could not be located.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Well-known basketball coach in Mississippi community faces child sex crime charges
Well-known basketball coach in Mississippi community facing child sex crime charges
Two in custody after woman shot in Clinton
Two in custody after woman shot in Clinton
Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud
Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud
Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on this vehicle, but the driver failed to stop,...
Two minors arrested, one at large after chase ends with car crashing into home

Latest News

Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country artists who became famous by going viral on TikTok
FILE - Baltimore Archbishop William Lori speaks with reporters before an Ash Wednesday Mass in...
Baltimore Archdiocese files for bankruptcy before new law on abuse lawsuits takes effect
The UAW prepares to expand its strike a second time against US automakers after another...
Autoworkers strike expands with no deal in sight