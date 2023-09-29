Promote Your Business
Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Jackson

Marquis Martin
Marquis Martin(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for a drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

A press release says officers took 19-year-old Marquis Martin into custody on Friday.

The incident happened on September 20 in the 5800 block of Ridgewood Road.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

