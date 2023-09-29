Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for a drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

A press release says officers took 19-year-old Marquis Martin into custody on Friday.

The incident happened on September 20 in the 5800 block of Ridgewood Road.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.