Jones Co. man charged after crashing vehicle into Dollar General Thursday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is behind bars after crashing his vehicle into a Dollar General outside of Ellisville Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Cullen Carter was arrested by Cpl. La-Dean Byrd and Deputy Jarone’ Walker at the scene and charged with DUI-Other.

The sheriff’s department says damage to the Dollar General building was significant, but no injuries were reported to customers or employees.

EMServ Ambulance Service and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue also responded to the incident.

Carter is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as he waits for his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

