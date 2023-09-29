Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

Hot and dry through Thursday, then turning cooler.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat continues despite it being Fall with Jackson reaching a high of 93 degrees Friday afternoon.  Highs will be in the 90s this weekend and closer to 90 early next week.  Highs will be in the 80s next week, and by the end of next week a cold front will enter the picture.  This could dramatically drop temperatures next weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s.  There will even be a chance for rain by then to accompany the front, but the threat of severe storms is uncertain at this time.  Overnight lows this weekend and next week will be near 60.   The tropics remain active, but there is nothing bad in the Gulf or Caribbean to worry about.  The average high and low this time of year is 84 and 61.  Sunrise is 6:54am and the sunset is 6:47pm.

