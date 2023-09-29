Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: staying warm this weekend; big cool down possible by late next week

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: There will be plenty of sunshine to go around throughout the day to wrap up the last week of September. Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 90s across central Mississippi with a light breeze out of the east. Friday night football games should get on without any issues. Overnight, temperatures will cool back down to the 60s under a mostly clear sky.

THIS WEEKEND: This weekend will feature more dry and warm weather as above normal temperatures continue in the short term. Highs over the weekend will climb to the lower to middle 90s on both Saturday and Sunday. While it will be a hot one this weekend, it should be pretty out with more sunny and bright skies in the forecast.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Although we won’t see many changes in our weather into the start of next week, a big shift in our weather pattern continues to look possible towards the end of the week/into next weekend. There’s decent agreement upon forecast models that our real first cold front of the season will come rolling through by late week. If this scenario plays out, we could possibly see a chance for showers and more fall-like feels. Make sure to check back in for more updates and specifics as we get closer to time.

