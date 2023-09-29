Clinton schools rank among top districts in MDE assessments

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Education releases its assessments ranking school districts across the state.

It’s an exciting time for Clinton Public Schools which will have bragging rights academically in the tri-county area.

During the 2022-23 school year, data indicates 87% of schools and 91% of districts earned a C grade or higher. That’s an improvement over 2021-22 when approximately 81% of schools and 87% of districts were rated C or higher. Statewide student assessments were in mathematics, English Language Arts (ELA), science, and U.S. History.

The Clinton Public School District earned an A-rating. Clinton’s overall score of 782 ranks it in the top 5 school districts in the state, under the new accountability system. It breaks the district’s record set in the 2021-2022 school year.

Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside Elementary Schools, and Clinton Junior High School continue to maintain an A-rating. Clinton High School and Sumner Hill Junior High School advanced to a combined A-rating.

“Doing it consistently really speaks to the dedication of our teachers and our students and it also says that our parents understand that their students are going to be challenged when they’re in our classrooms,” said Clinton Public School District Superintendent Dr. Andy Shoggin.”We’re gonna find ways to challenge students every day and provide the support they need.”

TOP TEN DISTRICTS:

1. Ocean Springs - 810

2. Long Beach - 797

3. Clinton - 782

4. Petal - 766

5. Neshoba County - 766

6. Enterprise - 760

7. Union County - 769

8. Madison County - 758

9. Forrest County AHS -756

10. Biloxi - 755

Clinton’s 5,200 students and 400 teachers are on fall break. Classes resume October 9.

Schools and districts received their A-F accountability grades. You can find your district’s ranking here.

