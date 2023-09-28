‘Why not do it for the city of Jackson?’: Multi-million dollar development coming to the capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Economic development and job growth, that’s what a new $30-million mixed-use development project in Jackson is expected to bring.

It’s called the “Jackson Yards.”

At the center of this project is a world-class Trade School called the Metro Booming Training Academy.

It gives you a chance to develop new skills and learn a trade that will ultimately help you find a job.

On Wednesday, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new project.

Within the next five years Richard Bradley, who’s the president of Metro Booming, said he expects to have 28 hundred people trained through this academy.

“It means a lot to me to be able to come back and give to this underserved community things they need to provide a better quality of life,” said Bradley, a Jackson native. “That’s my reasoning and that’s my why. Why not do it for the city of Jackson?”

He said he wanted to use this as a way to give back to the city that’s given him so much.

”Jackson is on the come up, Jackson is the move, and the thing about it is we want to make sure that the narrative that we put out there, people understand that Jackson is the place to be,” Bradley expressed.

When it comes to the Metro Booming Training Academy, it offers things such as ASE auto and diesel, forklift, culinary, and NCCER Construction training.

“We focus on short-term training to be able to put people in job careers really really quick, so our longest training right now will be eight weeks, that’s our ASE lube tech certification, but you can actually finish your ASE certification here,” Bradley explained. “Your forklift training takes between three to five days, so those are things that can make an immediate impact in the community.”

Bradley said he wants this project to improve economic and workforce development in Jackson.

You can now apply to be a part of the trade school.

Bradley said his goal is to create different pathways and avenues for those coming through the academy to be successful.

”When you expect big things, big things happen,” said Bradley. “We’re going to get it done, no matter what.”

Bradley said they plan to enroll 375 candidates through the academy.

The first class is expected to begin within the next three weeks. However, this is just phase one. Phase two will be an affordable housing project.

At this time there’s no word on when that development will begin.

Click on this link to learn more about the training academy.

