Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Whole cantaloupes voluntarily recalled for possible health risk

According to the FDA, the recalled cantaloupes were distributed Sept. 5-16.
According to the FDA, the recalled cantaloupes were distributed Sept. 5-16.(Courtesy: USDA | Courtesy: USDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for thousands of cases of Kandy whole cantaloupes for potential salmonella contamination.

Salmonella can cause serious infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms can include fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

The recalled cantaloupes include produce with the UPC number code 4050 and the lot codes of 797901, 797900 and 804918.

According to the FDA, the recalled cantaloupes were distributed Sept. 5-16, in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

Anyone with cantaloupes included in the recall should throw them away and contact Eagle Produce LLC for more information at 1-800-627-8674.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, right, speaks to an attendee at an employer engagement...
The Sheriff, His Girlfriend and His Illegal Subpoenas
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud
Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud
Residents protest as only bank in Mississippi town set to close
Residents protest as only bank in Mississippi town set to close
Man wanted for kidnapping two Mississippi children in turns himself in to authorities
Man wanted for kidnapping two Mississippi children turns himself in to authorities

Latest News

FILE - The shooter, a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam, wore a bulletproof vest, police said.
Dutch police say 2 people are killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam
They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.
Thousands of air fryers recalled after several fire reports
Investigators recovered both the margay cub (left) and the jaguar cub.
Couple accused of trying to sell jaguar in Academy Sports parking lot after also selling margay cub
Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and trees
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike