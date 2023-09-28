Things To Know Thursday, September 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Hospitals react to proposal to change Medicaid reimbursement rates

It’s been less than a week since the Governor announced proposed changes to the way hospitals are reimbursed by Medicaid. The hospitals will be taxed more but they’ll also be drawing down significantly more federal dollars. Neshoba General Hospital CEO Lee McCall says the changes to Medicaid reimbursements couldn’t come at a better time. “I mean, we’re projected out around a two-and-a-half million dollar operating loss this year, this fiscal year,” explained McCall. “The proceeds that we’ll receive will get us above an operating deficit to about a 1% operating margin. So, you can say the lines are still razor-thin. But it’s better than a deficit.”

2. Multi-million dollar development coming to the capital city

Economic development and job growth, that’s what a new $30-million mixed-use development project in Jackson is expected to bring. It’s called the “Jackson Yards.” At the center of this project is a world-class Trade School called the Metro Booming Training Academy. It gives you a chance to develop new skills and learn a trade that will ultimately help you find a job.

3. ‘I could have had him a little bit longer’: 3OYS finds AMR fails to meet response time mandates in Hinds Co. contract

Shirley Thiac’s voice wavered as she recalled her husband’s last words. “‘Shirley Thiac, always remember that I love you’... And he never talked to me again.” That night, Philip Thiac slipped into a coma, never to wake up. The Vietnam veteran had lingered for about six months after suffering a major stroke in December 2021. Thiac believes her husband of 53 years would still be here today, had an ambulance only responded to her South Jackson home. Instead, no ambulance came, and after waiting for two hours, firefighters loaded Philip into a car so he could be taken to the emergency room for treatment. Full story here.

