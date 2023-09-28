Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Star JSU transfer point guard out for 2023-24 season

Star JSU transfer point guard out for 2023-24 season
Star JSU transfer point guard out for 2023-24 season(Daeshun Ruffin's Instagram)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head coach Mo Williams and the Jackson State men’s basketball program received a huge injury blow before the start of the 2023-24 season.

Daeshun Ruffin, a Jackson native and former Ole Miss point guard, announced on the platform formerly known as Twitter on Thursday that he will be out for the upcoming season due to injury.

“Due to injury, I will miss the upcoming 2023-2024 college basketball season,” the post reads. “Although I am disappointed, I am not defeated. I promise you, this is not the end of my story. I hate that I will miss an opportunity to compete with my brothers, but I will be there every step of the way to this year’s SWAC Championship.”

Ruffin, who transferred from the Rebels to Jackson State in April, was a four-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American out of Callaway High School in 2021.

He was the number one recruit out of Mississippi in the class of 2021.

The now JSU Tiger has had his fair share of injury woes in the past during his young college career, suffering a season-ending knee injury in February 2022 as a Rebel.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, right, speaks to an attendee at an employer engagement...
The Sheriff, His Girlfriend and His Illegal Subpoenas
Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud
Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Residents protest as only bank in Mississippi town set to close
Residents protest as only bank in Mississippi town set to close
Man wanted for kidnapping two Mississippi children in turns himself in to authorities
Man wanted for kidnapping two Mississippi children turns himself in to authorities

Latest News

Jackson State forward Daja Woodard (0) blocks the shot of LSU guard Alexis Morris (45) in the...
Jackson State women’s basketball releases 2023-24 schedule
Belhaven football coach becomes all-time winningest coach in school history
Belhaven football coach becomes all-time winningest coach in school history
Everything T.C. Taylor said after historic home victory against Bethune-Cookman
Everything T.C. Taylor said after historic home victory against Bethune-Cookman
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history