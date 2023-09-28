Star JSU transfer point guard out for 2023-24 season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head coach Mo Williams and the Jackson State men’s basketball program received a huge injury blow before the start of the 2023-24 season.

Daeshun Ruffin, a Jackson native and former Ole Miss point guard, announced on the platform formerly known as Twitter on Thursday that he will be out for the upcoming season due to injury.

“Due to injury, I will miss the upcoming 2023-2024 college basketball season,” the post reads. “Although I am disappointed, I am not defeated. I promise you, this is not the end of my story. I hate that I will miss an opportunity to compete with my brothers, but I will be there every step of the way to this year’s SWAC Championship.”

Ruffin, who transferred from the Rebels to Jackson State in April, was a four-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American out of Callaway High School in 2021.

He was the number one recruit out of Mississippi in the class of 2021.

The now JSU Tiger has had his fair share of injury woes in the past during his young college career, suffering a season-ending knee injury in February 2022 as a Rebel.

